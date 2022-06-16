PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Centre Township, Perry County remains closed as of 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night after a tree fell across wires.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

According to county dispatch, there is a closure along State Park Road. As of now, they are not sure when the road will reopen. Crews are on the way to the scene. Dispatch hopes the scene will be cleared quickly after their arrival.

There is also a report of a tree down on Route 11/15 right before the Duncannon exit closing the road. According to the report, trees and debris are everywhere.