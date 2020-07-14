Trooper Minute: ATV safety tips

ATV’s are a great way to have fun while social distancing but they can be dangerous. Pennsylvania State Police have tips on what you should do before you ride.

All-terrain vehicle use has increased as people are traveling to the Pennsylvania forests to vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania state forests have 777 miles of trails for ATV riders to enjoy.

The Pennsylvania State Police has this reminder to all those ATV riders.

Residents owning and intending to use their ATV in Pennsylvania are required to title and register the equipment through the department of conservation and natural resources. Exceptions do apply for farm and business ATV’s.

Wear a helmet.

Take an ATV safety training course.

Do not operate an ATV while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Do not drive careless or at a speed that is unreasonable for the conditions.

Remember, no one under the age of eight shall operate an ATV on any state-owned property.

Before riding, ensure you have permission from the property owner. Some state and local highways may be designated and posted for ATV use. Look for a green sign containing the side view silhouette of an ATV rider in white.

For more information on ATV riding in Pennsylvania visit dcnr.pa.gov.

This year, State Police have investigated 106 ATV crashes. Twelve of those crashes were DUI related and eight were fatal crashes that claimed the lives of eight people.

With this month’s trooper minute, I’m tpr. Brent miller.