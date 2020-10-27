Trooper Minute: Election Scams

Hi, I’m Tpr. Brent Miller with this month’s Trooper Minute.

Our country is nearing an important election and scammers are once again trying to take advantage of the situation. The Pennsylvania State Police is unaware of any Pennsylvania-specific scams, but here are some scams that are circulating and may affect commonwealth residents.

Be aware of people who claim to be able to register you to vote over the telephone, in-person, or online. They will ask for your personal identification information or a fee to complete the application. Remember there is no cost to register to vote. Watch out for fake polls that ask you for your personal information and then ask you questions to play on your emotions.

The scammer will then ask you to purchase a gift card to cover shipping fees or taxes for a participation gift. Pay attention to solicitations by phone or email for fake candidates or political action committees asking for personal information or pressuring you into donating over the phone with a debit or credit card. Information about political action committees can be found on the federal election commission’s website www.fec.gov.

If it seems suspicious, it probably is. Do not give out banking or other personal information to anyone who requests it. Visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website votespa.com for your one-stop-shop on everything you need to know and do to vote in the upcoming election. With this month’s Trooper Minute, I’m Tpr. Brent Miller.