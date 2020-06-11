Trooper Minute: Motorcycle safety tips

As the weather warms up more motorcyclists are hitting the roads.

Trooper Brent Miller has an important reminder for drivers to keep everyone safe in this week’s Trooper Minute.

Traffic is increasing across the commonwealth as the state has transitioned to the yellow and green phases of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania State Police want to remind driver’s to be alert and share the road with motorcycles. Here are a few safety reminders.

Both motorcyclists and drivers need to be aware of their surroundings. Check blind spots, mirrors, and use turn signals when changing lanes and at intersections. Remember that large vehicles can block a motorcycle from a driver’s view.

Pennsylvania law requires riders to wear a helmet unless they are at least 21 years of age and have been licensed to operate a motorcycle for not less than two full calendar years, or they have successfully completed a motorcycle safety course approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Riders need to take precautions as well. Take a defensive driving course, wear reflective clothing and protective gear, and keep your bike properly maintained. Also, be aware of road hazards and potentially dangerous weather conditions.

Finally, DUI is 100 preventable. Riders are urged to never ride impaired.

Motorcycle safety is everyone’s responsibility. Remember to share the road and look twice for motorcycles.