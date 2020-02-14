Trooper Minute: Move over for first responders

January was a tragic month for first responders working on the highways. Several dangerous incidents occurred throughout the commonwealth because drivers failed to abide by the Move Over Law.

The Pennsylvania State Police has this reminder for drivers: if you see emergency responders on the side of the road, it is state law to steer clear or move over at least one lane. If that is impossible, then the driver must slow down to a reasonable speed to safely pass.

Emergency responders that you must move over for include police, fire, EMS, tow trucks, PennDOT personnel, and other roadside assistance vehicles.

If you fail to move over, you could face a fine of $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second offense, and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense. Repeat offenders face a license suspension and violators who cause bodily injury or death of an emergency responder face additional license suspensions and fines of up to $10,000.

Please move over for all emergency responders. Their lives depend on it.