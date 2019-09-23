Trooper Minute: Prepare for a disaster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – September is National Preparedness Month. Pennsylvania is not immune to disasters. Instead of being scared, the Pennsylvania State Police offer these tips to be prepared.

Start by generating a family emergency plan. Ensure your loved ones know who to contact and where to go in the event of an emergency.

Create a home emergency kit. It can be as simple as a small container stocked with items you would need to be able to sustain yourself and loved ones for up to 72 hours. Start with nonperishable food, water, a first aid kit, flashlights, and stock up on batteries.

Don’t forget about your pets. Make sure you have items that would be essential to their survival.

Know how to turn off the utilities safely in your home and review insurance policies and coverage to ensure it is adequate for the hazards you may encounter. Remember to also save money for an emergency fund.

In addition to home preparedness, ensure you are prepared for an emergency in your vehicle. To make a vehicle emergency kit, stock a small container with jumper cables, a coat and blanket, a first aid kit, flashlight, food and water, an ice scraper and emergency flares.

Ensure to involve your children in your emergency plan and talk to them about different scenarios.

Remember that we can’t control the weather, but we can take the proper steps to be prepared in the event of an emergency.