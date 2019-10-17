Trooper Minute: Protect yourself online

Technology is changing daily, so make sure you are taking the proper steps to stay safe online. For National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Pennsylvania State Police offers these tips to be cyber smart:

— Create strong passwords and never give them out to anyone. Passwords should not have any of your personal information, and remember to have a different password for every account.

— When shopping online, look for https in the address bar. The “s” means secure. Also, look for the lock symbol and trusted logos.

— Never provide your personal information through text, email, or a telephone call. If a financial institution calls, texts or emails, claiming there is a problem with your account that you must fix immediately, do not give them any personal information. Log in through the app or a bookmark on your computer to see if there really is a problem with your account. Never click a link in an email or respond to a text claiming to be from a financial institution. The links often contain malware to steal your information.

— Make sure to check your financial accounts on secure WiFi or over cellular data. Do not use public networks that can be found in coffee shops.

— Follow your credit closely and obtain a free credit report annually by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com.

Remember this month’s theme: Own it. Secure it. Protect it. You have to be accountable and proactive to stay safe online.

