Trooper Minute: Stay safe while riding ATVs

The summer months are a time for people to enjoy outdoor activities. Pennsylvania offers picturesque and challenging opportunities for all-terrain vehicle riding.

The Pennsylvania State Police has these tips for ATV safety.

So far this year, the State Police has investigated 84 ATV crashes. Twenty-two of those crashes were DUI-related and seven were fatal crashes that claimed the lives of eight people.

People who own and intend to use their ATV in Pennsylvania are required to title and register the equipment through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Exceptions apply for farm and business ATVs.

Wear a helmet. Take an ATV safety training course. Do not operate an ATV while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and do not drive careless or at a speed that is unreasonable for the conditions.

Remember, no one under the age of 8 shall operate an ATV on any state-owned property.

Finally, before riding, ensure you have permission from the property owner. Some state and local highways may be designated and posted for ATV use. Look for a green sign containing the sideview silhouette of an ATV rider in white.

ATV riding is fun. Make sure to take the appropriate steps to stay safe on your next adventure in the Pennsylvania wilds.