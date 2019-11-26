Trooper Minute: Steer clear of first responders

The holiday travel season is upon us. Roadways will become congested as people travel to see family and friends. Emergency responders will be out in full force to ensure the roadways remain safe and open so people can travel to their destinations.

The Pennsylvania State Police has this reminder for drivers: if you see emergency responders on the side of the road, it is state law to steer clear or move over at least one lane. If that is impossible, then the driver must slow down to a reasonable speed to safely pass the responders.

Emergency responders that you must move over for are police, fire, EMS, tow trucks, PennDOT personnel, and other roadside assistance vehicles.

If you fail to move over, you could face a fine of $250 for a first offense. $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense. Repeat offenders face a license suspension and violators who cause bodily injury or death of an emergency responder face additional license suspensions and fines up to $10,000.

Emergency responders use the side of the road as their office space. Do them a favor and move over so that they can safely do their job.

Drive safe this holiday season and remember to move over.