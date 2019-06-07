Trooper Minute: Tips to stay safe online

June is Internet Safety Month. The Pennsylvania State Police offer these tips for keeping children and adults safe online:

Share with Care. Remember what you post online can last a lifetime. A good rule of thumb on social media is to only post information you’d want the whole world to see. The internet is a public platform and despite privacy settings, nothing is 100 percent private.

Make sure all of your devices are password protected. When possible, enable two-factor authentication, which adds another layer of security beyond just a password.

Be sure to shop or bank only on secure sites. Be extremely cautious on public computers in hotel lobbies and internet cafes.

It’s vital for parents to stay involved in their kids’ online lives as well. Start the conversation about the internet as early as possible. Remind them to never share their address, age, phone number or location on social network sites, apps, or in online game chats. Explain to them about online stranger danger.

Online safety is important for everyone who utilizes the internet. Make sure you are taking the appropriate steps to keep you and your children safe.