Trooper Minute: What to do in an active shooter situation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The recent mass shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh and the very recent shooting at the nightclub in California once again bring mass shootings into the national spotlight. That raises the question: would you know what to do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation?

The answer is run, hide, and fight.



At the first sign of danger, your priority should be to run and get yourself to a place of safety. That may mean escaping though a window or even a fire escape. Get yourself and others to a safe location.



Next, if you cannot get to safety, find a place to hide. That means being proactive: Turn off the lights, silence your cell phone, and barricade the door. Use anything at your disposal, such as desks, tables, and chairs. Don't open the door for anyone.

Finally, your last resort is to fight. Improvise weapons and act with physical aggression, preferably as a group. Aagain, use items at your disposal such as sharp objects, hot coffee, or even fire extinguishers to incapacitate the shooter.

These actions might save your life and the lives of others.



The average active shooter incident lasts less than 10 minutes, so these steps buy you valuable time and might save your life.

To schedule an active shooter presentation for your business or group, contact your local Pennsylvania State Police barracks and ask to speak with a community services officer.

