Trout stocked at two Cumberland County lakes

GARDNERS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocked trout at two Cumberland County lakes Tuesday.

Laurel Lake and Fuller Lake inside Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County were among the statewide trout stockings this week ahead of the spring trout fishing season.

Laurel Lake received Brook Trout, while Fuller Lake was stocked with both Brown Trout and Golden Rainbow Trout.

“You know, fishing is one of the big recreational uses here at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. We also have Fuller Lake which is two miles up the road. Both are stocked every year, we get a lot of use here with those lakes, especially springtime with trout season. It’s like the Superbowl here, you know, first day of trout every year,” Mike Kutzmonich, Manager, Pine Grove Furnace State Park said.

The Fish and Boat Commission says all stocking days are open to the public and volunteers are welcome.

“We like all the volunteers we can get to help with the hose on the truck, netting them down to the stream. The quicker we can get them from the truck to the stream, the better survival rate they have. We do not lose many fish. The more help we have the better and we like to see families and kids get involved,” Robert Houser, Deputy Waterways Conservation Officer said.

This year, the Fish and Boat Commission will stock approximately 3.2 million trout into public waterways, including 620,000 trout in waters located inside state parks and state forests.

Trout fishing season begins with the Regional Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 28 and the Regional Opening Day of Trout Season kicks off on Saturday, April 4.

To find out where trout are being stocked in your area, use the FishBoatPA mobile app or visit the Fish and Boat Commission website.