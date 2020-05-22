Truck driver killed in Lancaster County crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck driver died on Thursday after leaving the road and hitting a tree, Ephrata police says.

Officials received reports around 7 p.m. for a vehicle accident with entrapment on the 100 block of Greenville Road. A work truck had apparently left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Mark Miller, had to be extracted from the truck by rescue personnel. Miller died shortly after arriving at Reading Hospital.

