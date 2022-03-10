YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle accident earlier this week in York County.

State Police say on Monday afternoon, 47-year-old Leonard Montgomery of Baltimore was driving north on Woodbine Road. While traveling around a corner downhill the truck struck a guardrail on the north side of a bridge. Montgomery’s Mack Truck overturned and slid on the driver’s side the length of the bridge.

State Police say the driver side compartment struck a concrete bridge abutment where the vehicle came to a rest.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

State Police say Montgomery was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.