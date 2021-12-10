Truffles the glasses-wearing Cumberland County cat receives $25,000 donation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Online prescription eyewear retailer EyeBuyDirect awarded a $25,000 donation to Truffles the cat in an online announcement on Friday. Truffles and her owner, master optician Danielle Crull, spearhead a nonprofit that encourages and supports children who wear glasses or eye patches.

“In a few short years, Truffles has gained national fame for helping infants, toddlers and young children who require glasses feel accepted and confident in today’s world by being a comforting part of the experience,” a press release from EyeBuyDirect states.

Truffles has amassed quite the social media following, but she isn’t just a figment of the internet — she also works at A Child’s Eyes in Mechanicsburg, where she encourages kids to embrace their glasses and supports children going through occlusion therapy and eye surgeries.

According to its website, the Truffles the Kitty Organization provides education and outreach about kids’ vision as well as helping families purchase their children’s first pairs of glasses, which can be an unexpected expense.

“Truffles gets the credit, but Danielle is the real star,” Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect, said in the press release. “I really respect how she has been able to channel all of the attention Truffles gets into doing such good things for children. Truffles and Danielle turn fear into excitement and that is a great thing to celebrate. We are pleased to honor them and believe our donation to their charity will further their mission to bring quality eye care health to children in a fun way.”

Learn more about Truffles and her nonprofit here.