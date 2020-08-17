Trump Administration invests $71,443 in renewable energy for Rural Pennsylvania

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Trump Administration along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Curt Coccodrilli announced Monday that USDA is investing $71,443 to help farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses lower energy costs in rural PA.

This funding is provided from USDA through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Anyone who receives REAP funding can use the money for energy audits and to install renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydro power and solar. The funding can also be used to increase energy efficiency by making improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration.

In Pennsylvania:

Canon Dairy from Middlesex, Pa. was awarded $20,000 and will be used for the purchase and installation of a 96.94 kW solar pv system on the Canon Dairy Farm. This project will generate 121,375 kWh per year and realize $11,077.60 of savings per year.

Melvin Stauffer from Holland, Pa. was awarded $20,000 and will be used for the purchase and installation of a 115.5kW solar array assisting this locally owned custom woodworking small business. This renewable energy project will provide 91% of the shop’s electrical needs which is equivalent to powering over 10 homes annually.

Brian Bruno from Saylorsburg, Pa. was awarded $11,433 and will be used for the purchase and installation of a 31.955kw roof-mounted solar system at a vegetable farm. The solar system will replace approximately 47% of the farm’s current electrical usage.

Dale Weiler from Lebanon, Pa. was awarded $20,000 and will be used to assist The Weiler Poultry Farm to produce 116,182KWh of renewable solar energy using solar panels and will provide 111% of the agricultural producer’s electrical needs. This is enough to power almost 11 homes annually.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

