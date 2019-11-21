Trump campaign to hold rally in Hershey

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in, Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Thursday he will be holding a rally in Hershey Dec. 10.

The ‘Keep America Great’ rally will be held at the Giant Center.

“Pennsylvania is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Pennsylvania has added 157,800 new jobs, including 2,900 manufacturing jobs,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Pennsylvania.”

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. for general admission and the rally begins at 7:00 p.m.