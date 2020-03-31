Trump declares disaster as Wolf shuts schools indefinitely

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a news conference in his Capitol offices as he unveils a $1.1 billion package intended to help eliminate lead and asbestos contamination in Pennsylvania’s schools, homes, day care facilities and public water systems, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. Looking on are Democratic state lawmakers and officials from teachers’ unions. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania on Monday night, capping off a day that saw nearly 700 new cases as Gov. Tom Wolf extended the closing of schools and nonessential businesses indefinitely.

Wolf also added four more counties to a separate stay-at-home order and extended its duration by more than three weeks, through at least April 30. More than 10 million people, or 80% of the state’s population, have now been instructed to remain in their homes.

The Democratic governor says he knows the extended shutdown of businesses, schools and big swaths of daily life “isn’t easy to hear,” but is necessary to save lives and keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.