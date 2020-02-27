TSA catches Ephrata man with loaded gun at HIA

TSA officers detected this loaded gun in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Feb. 26. (TSA photo)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport prevented a Lancaster County man from bringing a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets onto an airplane.

The man’s gun was caught by TSA officers as his belongings were entering the security checkpoint X-ray machine.

TSA officers notified the airport police, which came to the checkpoint and detained the Ephrata man for questioning, before citing him on weapons charges.

In 2019 seven guns were caught at the Harrisburg International Airport security checkpoint. This marks the first of 2020.

TSA says passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country and 87% of the firearms detected were loaded.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.