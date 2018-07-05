Tuition pricing flexibility proposed for state-owned universities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- - Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education could be changing the way it sets tuition prices.

Currently, tuition is determined annually by the Board of Governors in Harrisburg, and the same rate is charged at all 14 state-owned universities. Under a new proposal, flexibility would be added to the process, giving university presidents the option of setting prices, within certain parameters. A base tuition rate would still be set by the board in the event a university president decides not to set prices.

"What we're looking at is giving thee universities the flexibility to develop their own pricing plans," said Kenn Marshall, PASSHE spokesman. "Pricing plans that fit their unique situations, the regions of the state they're in. The mix of students they have. They types of program they offer."

The proposal is based on recommendations offered in a report from the Collaborative Pricing and Regional Affordability Task Group. In collaboration with national consultants, report examines the continued decline in enrollment a most of the state-owned universities, including an 18% decline systemwide since a peak enrollment of 120,000 students in 2010.

"One of our major targets, one of the major group of students that we're looking at providing educational opportunities for are lower income, middle income students. And according to this report, we're losing larger numbers of those students than any other group," said Marshall.

Further recommendations include setting rates in April instead of July, and allowing multi-year tuition guarantees. Both measures would allow families more time to plan, budget and save for college expenses. Additionally, financial aid could be made available to more families based on need, rather than income. Other flexible pricing strategies outlined in the report include charging a per credit tuition rate and implementing "program pricing."

"Shippensburg for example, offers engineering programs that none of our other schools do. There may be a way to price those differently," said Marshall.

The proposal could be voted on by the PASSHE Board of Governor's as early as July 12, or at its fall meeting in October. If approved, the flexible pricing options would not be implemented until the 2019-20 academic year.