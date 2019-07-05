TV’s ‘America’s Toy Scout’ making local stops, wants to see what you have

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cabbage Patch Kid that Kathy Weaver brought to the Residence Inn by Marriott was still in good shape.

“It was a gift to my son on his first birthday,” Weaver said.

While the doll is in good shape, it has lost it’s sentimental value, especially since Weaver’s son is now is in his mid-30s.

“I have no idea what it’s worth,” Weaver said. “I think because he has the original papers with him it makes him a little more credible.”

For the next couple of days, there is a guy around here who knows how much a Cabbage Patch Kid is worth. He also knows the value of Star Wars toys.

“If it was a hit back in the day, it means that people still want it today,” Joel Magee said. “For example, Star Wars was a big hit and everybody wants it.”

Magee, known on TV as “America’s Toy Scout,” has appeared on the hit television show “Pawn Stars.” In his career, he’s purchased at least 100,000 toys.

Magee was at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Friday. He said if someone is looking to sell him a toy, they should not clean it.

“Leave it just like it is,” he said. “You can do damage to them using chemicals that may hurt them.”

Kathy Weaver was able to sell her Cabbage Patch Kid for $50. She said she was happy with the price.

“I didn’t realize that they were as valuable as they are,” she said.

Magee is making stops in Lancaster, York and Harrisburg.

He will be at:

Marriott Residence Inn Conference Center, at 1450 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster, on July 5-7;

Four Points by Sheraton, at 1650 Toronita Street in York, on July 8-9; and

Hampton Inn, at 2217 Kohn Road in Harrisburg, on July 10-11.

All shows run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.