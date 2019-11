CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made two additional arrests regarding the investigation of the drug gang the ‘Kick Up Boys.’

Naiheem Lee Knight and Nyree Radee Wright were arrested Friday for their involvement in the gang.

Naiheem Lee Knight

Nyree Radee Wright

Knight and Wright both received charges for corrupt organization and conspiracy to commit corrupt organization.

Wright is incarcerated in New Jersey awaiting extradition to Franklin County.