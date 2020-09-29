Two bodies recovered from Williamstown house fire

WILLIAMSTOWN Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on scene for several hours after an early morning fatal fire. State police say two bodies were recovered.

The fire began on East Market Street near South Tunnel Street. Officials say three homes and a business were damaged by the flames.

“Some of the fire department told me that it actually collapsed from upstairs with major damage to the back counseling area, the chiropractor‘s office, and they tried to get out some of her belongings out but most of it is a total loss,” said Kevin Davis, father of a business owner on the block.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in Williamstown here, it’s probably the biggest fire I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Timothy Seiler, a nearby resident.

State police say the structures were so unsafe, fire crews had to bring in an excavator to search for people inside the homes. Shortly before noon, state police confirmed two bodies were recovered.

State police have not yet released the names or ages of the victims. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

