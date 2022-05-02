STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been charged after police responded to an alleged child assault.

On April 28 Steelton Police responded to a local hospital after staff reported a juvenile in their facility who appeared to have been assaulted.

Sherrod Hill

The following day police arrested Sherrod Hill and Shavonne Cooper for aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. Hill was also charged with strangulation.

The Steelton Police Department was assisted by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Dauphin County CID, Swatara Township Police, and Dauphin County Child and Youth services.