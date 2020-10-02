Two charged with homicide in Hampden Township shooting

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged with homicide for their involvement in a Wednesday night deadly shooting.

Alan Daniel Williams and Crystal Lee Dupert have been arrested for their involvement in the shooting death of Andrew Konetsco. Williams and Dupert have both been charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, and others.

Police responded to 807 Admirals Quay in Mechanicsburg Wednesday night for reports on an assault involving a firearm. Once arriving, officers discovered Konetsco dead from gunshot wounds in his chest in addition to finding 9 mm shell casings.

During an initial investigation, Konetsco’s roommate says the victim appeared to be upset following a phone call before the incident. A short while later, the roommate heard an argument and gunshots. Neighbors reported likewise hearing loud pops, which were believed to be gunshots.

Neighborhood surveillance video also revealed that a car parked near the residence for a short while.

After additional interviews, police later determined that Williams and Konetsco were involved in an argument earlier in the week. During that incident, police say Williams threatened to shoot Konetsco.

Police determined that Williams arrived at Konetsco’s residence unannounced and shot him. They believe that Williams was driven by Dupert — while their children were in the car — to Konetsco’s residence, shot him with the gun registered under Dupert, then proceeded to flee to a relative’s home. Williams attempted to hide the weapon, while Dupert dropped their kids off at a family member’s home.

Police arrested Williams after he was involved in a car accident on Thursday, and Dupert was arrested later in the evening.

The two were arraigned and now remain in Cumberland County Prison after being denied bail.