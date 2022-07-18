MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Mechanicsburg residents have been charged after allegedly stealing a car from a Cumberland County dealership.

On June 20 Middlesex Township Police were notified by a dealership on the Harrisburg Pike that a Silver jeep Cherokee was stolen from their parking lot. Police say the theft happened two days earlier during the evening hours.

Police say Stephanie Williams and Michael Hewitt were responsible for the theft and have been charged with felony conspiracy – theft by unlawful taking, felony receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Williams and Hewitt were both arrested on Saturday evening and remanded to the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail. Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 27.