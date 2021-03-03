Two children “severely injured” in Cumberland Co. buggy accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The condition of two children “severely injured” in a horse-and-buggy crash Wednesday morning remained unknown Wednesday afternoon, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman, public information officer for Pennsylvania Highway Patrol Troop F.

Ammerman said the children — who were airlifted to an undisclosed area hospital — were two of three people ejected from the buggy after a sedan collided with it along Route 11, also known as Ritner Highway, between Route 533 and Cramer Road in Southampton Township. She said the third person’s injuries appeared less severe. The identity and the condition of the driver of the car weren’t known, although she didn’t believe the driver suffered serious injuries.

The investigation continued, and no charges had been filed. “We had our crash reconstruction unit as well as our forensic service unit on scene,” Ammerman said.

Whether or not the driver of the car was at fault in this accident, Ammerman said the accident is a reminder for drivers of automobile drivers to be vigilant.

“And with the weather getting warmer, we’re going to see more and more [buggies] on the road,” she said. “That’s why we always say ‘be patient.’ We have to share the road.”

That includes sharing it with pedestrians and cyclists, as well as with horses and buggies, she said.