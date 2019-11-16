Two convicted of trafficking women across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been convicted of trafficking women across Pennsylvania after a two-year investigation with multiple undercover stings.

State police say Kenneth Crowell and Barry Schiff recruited women with advertisements and controlled them with drugs. Ages ranged from 18 to upper 20s, according to state trooper Brent Miller.

A Lancaster County jury found Crowell, 35, and Schiff, 52, guilty of several prostitution and human trafficking charges for a prostitution ring that operated in Lancaster, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York counties and southern New Jersey from 2014 until October 2017.

“When we’re talking about trafficking operations that cross jurisdictions, it’s going to require the collaboration and cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies,” said Karen Galbraith, the training projects coordinator at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.

“Troopers went undercover and were able to track down victims,” Miller said.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a statement said: “The defendants lined their pockets by preying on vulnerable women and subjecting them to sex trafficking. The defendants then used drugs, violence, and threats to control their victims.”

The coalition said these are common criminal tactics. “Often, traffickers will target people who have issues with addiction,” Galbraith said. “It’s a means for them to maintain that power.”

Twelve women testified, looking to help survivors heal. “It’s very traumatizing when they have to testify in court, and they were very brave,” Miller said.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape says trafficking continues to be under-reported, but awareness is going up.

Police say even though this case is closed, there are many others they continue to investigate. Crowell and Schiff are scheduled to be sentenced in three months.