Two Dauphin County correction officers terminated after being found sleeping on the job

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two corrections officers are now unemployed after they were found sleeping on the job while guarding an inmate at UPMC Harrisburg hospital back on Dec. 3.

Officials became aware of what happened the day after the incident. The officers were initially suspended. But, in a statement released by Dauphin County officials on Dec 17, they were terminated.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“We thoroughly reviewed the circumstances of the incident and determined the officers’ behavior was wholly unacceptable,” Prison Warden Gregory Briggs said. “We continue to place accountability at the forefront of all aspects of prison operations reform.”

As outlined in the statement, the warden also said that the incident prompted three other changes.

Supervising officers – lieutenants all the way up to the warden – have been performing frequent spot checks at hospitals to ensure all procedures are being followed.

Transport units were restructured so only officers vetted by supervising officers will go on transports.

Staff training is in place for January on inmate transportation practices. An outside consultant, C2 Tactical, will conduct the training. Staff will also be trained next month on use-of-force practices; those policies are being reviewed and revised.

Fortunately, the inmate the two officers were guarding did not escape custody.