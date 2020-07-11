Two dead after shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings in Snyder County

HUMMELS WHARF, Pa. — According to The Daily Item, at least two people are dead following a Friday night shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Snyder County.

First responders evacuated the nearby Monroe Marketplace, while the Buffalo Wild Wings was under lockdown with customers inside as police investigated.

The Daily Item says heavy police presence was around the area, and at least one person was taken away in a Life Flight helicopter.

There is reportedly no threat to the public in regards to this shooting. Pennsylvania State Police and local police responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.