HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A federal grand jury has indicted two men for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Steven Seibert, 42, and Dennis Banegas, 46, both of Harrisburg, were indicted on the conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine between October 2018 and January 2019.



If convicted, Seibert and Banegas face a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment, a

fine of up to $10,000,000, and a term of supervised release of up to life.

Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.