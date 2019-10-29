2 high school football players seriously injured at games

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two high school football players from York and Schuylkill counties remain in a hospital, seriously injured in separate games Friday night. Both teens are expected to recover, showing positive signs.

Senior night at Kennard-Dale High School started on a positive note, senior Patrick Maloney posing with his mom Jennifer.

But during the game, Maloney suffered a head injury and collapsed on the sideline. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery.

Then he was flown to Penn State Health in Hershey for additional treatment.

Around the same time, North Schuylkill High School senior Jaden Leiby made a tackle and suffered a neck injury. He was flown to the hospital and underwent surgery.

“We immediately had concern and we certainly hope that both of these young men will make a full recovery and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the schools and teammates,” said Melissa Mertz, associate executive director for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Mertz says these accidents are scary but aren’t common because of safety protocols and coaching education in place.

“We have a list of guidelines that every school is to follow in terms of recommended medical coverage that they would have, so everything from a licensed athletic trainer to a physician to having an ambulance either on-site or on-call,” Mertz said.

Mertz says its important players are taking precautions too.

“I think our players are instructed in a much better way of the manner in which they tackle and the fact that the rules now really restrict and prohibit and penalize illegal tackling,” Mertz said.

Jennifer Maloney says Patrick did respond to commands from nurses Sunday night and was able to shake his head and move his fingers and toes. He was breathing on his own for a few hours on Monday, but now he’s sleeping with a breathing tube in.

Students, staff and community members are planning to gather at the Kennard-Dale football stadium Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to “Pray For Pat.”