Two hospitalized following early morning house fire in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of Main Street in Swatara Township early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials tell abc27 News that two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries or their condition remains unknown.

Officials also say a firefighter was taken in with minor injuries but has already been released. Crews arrived at the scene around 2:30 Tuesday morning and took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.