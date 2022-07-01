CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people sustained minor injuries after a vehicle struck an apartment building in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Friday, July 1.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 10 a.m. to an apartment building located in the 700 block of Bassett Drive for a vehicle crash. A vehicle struck an apartment building while the driver was trying to park.

Minor injuries were reported by the driver of the vehicle as well as an occupant inside the apartment that was struck.

The building sustained structural damage. The building was then examined by the borough’s building inspector as well as the fire department.