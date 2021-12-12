Two injured in hit and run involving horse and buggy in Paradise Twp.

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have sustained serious injuries due to a hit and run crash involving a horse and buggy in Paradise Township, Lancaster County during the early morning hours on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Pennslyvania State Police (PSP) reported that David W. Pulket was driving under the influence of alcohol when at approximately 1:00 am, he struck a horse and buggy on the 500 block of Strasburg Road in Paradise Township. This crash caused serious injury to the occupants inside and killed the horse.

Pulket then drove a mile down the road until his vehicle burst into flames due to the crash. He then fled from the scene and was found four miles away by the PSP.

Pulket was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Lancaster County Prison.