LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning around 9:30, two people were injured after a rollover crash on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Police investigating the incident say the driver of a gold SUV lost control and slammed into a utility pole.

Then, the driver had to be cut out through the windshield and was transported to a nearby hospital. A passenger involved in the crash had minor injuries.

A second car was involved, but that driver is OK.