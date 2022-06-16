LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a collapsed deck in Clay Township on June 15 at approximately 1:45 p.m. An adult and a child, who suffered injuries during the collapse, were transported for hospital care.

The Durlach Mount Airy Fire Department Engine and Squad, in addition to Ephrata EMS, Northwest EMS, and Warwick EMS, coordinated the rescue effort.

There is no further information at this time regarding the severity of the unspecified injuries.