Two juveniles killed during multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two juveniles were pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that closed all southbound lanes of I-81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, three vehicles crashed near mile marker 54 along I-81. Police say the juveniles were riding northbound in a Volkswagon Tiguan when it crossed the grass median into the southbound lane colliding with a Ford F-150 and Ford Focus.

The crash affected all southbound lanes from exit 52: US 11/I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex to exit 57: PA 114-Mechanicsburg for roughly three hours.

