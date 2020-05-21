Two men arrested for burglary and assault

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men are now in custody after breaking into a home and seriously injuring the resident during the burglary attempt, Chambersburg police say.

Brian Welsh and Josh May had broken into a home and engaged with a resident inside, which resulted in May striking the resident in the head with a wooden table leg.

Welsh and May were both charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and simple assault. The two were taken into custody by Maryland State Police and are currently with Chambersburg police.

