Two Mid-State burglary suspects sought by State police after $4,600 and three rings stolen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for suspects after a December 16 burglary made off with approximately $4,600.00, three rings and prescription medications.
PSP responded to the 900 block of Valley View Rd, Benner Township, Centre County, after Unknown actor(s) entered the unlocked residence. A witness was account stated a light blue sedan was occupied by an unknown male speaking with another male in front of the victim’s residence.
Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), go online, or call the Rockview Station at 814-355-7545 and speak to Trooper Borger.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from ABC27 News.
