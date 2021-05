(WHTM) — On Penn Street in York, between York College and Downtown, a $280,000 grant will help to buy, stabilize and repair the dilapidated buildings.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority approved the grant.

Another blighted building project in Midstate also received funding. Officials say the Central Hotel building in Lewistown, Mifflin County is in danger of collapse.

A $300,000 grant will be used to demolish the building. Officials are proposing a new police station to take its place.