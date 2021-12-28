Two Midstate cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve differently than in years past

(WHTM) — The cities of Harrisburg and Lancaster will be holding events to ring in the new year. But, they are going to be doing it in a different way than in previous years.

The city of Harrisburg will welcome 2022 in an unusual location.

Preparation continues for the annual event, which will be at FNB Field on City Island from 10 p.m. until midnight, instead of the traditional Strawberry Square. People will be able to enjoy the annual strawberry drop and fireworks, along with live music, food trucks, and a beer garden.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“We are encouraging people to wear masks and social distance wherever possible and to bring hand sanitizer to use if soap and water are not available. We will have soap and water on-site, but it’s always helpful to have that when you are on the go,’ Cortney Ranck-Cameron of Harrisburg Special Events said.

You can also watch the event from the comfort of home. The city will stream it live on its Facebook page.

Lancaster’s celebration of New Year’s Eve will also look different.

The festivities will be mobile this year, hitting different spots around town with three roaming DJs, who will stop for 10 to 15 minutes for mini dance parties.

There will also be fireworks near Clipper Magazine Stadium and behind Hazel Jackson Middle School.

“We’ve known for years that we’ve had construction in Ewell Plaza over the last year and coming year, so we couldn’t plan to have an event as we had before in those spaces. Communications Manager for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement D.J. Ramsay said. “So we kind of have to make do with what we have and make sure there are celebrations available for people in the city.”

Lancaster will not host its annual red rose drop this year.

You can check out all the New Year’s Eve events happening around the Midstate by clicking here.