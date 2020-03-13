1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Millerstown Craft Show Southern York County Schools St Jude's Catholic Church in Mifflintown

Two Midstate school districts closed Friday due to coronavirus testings

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Southern York County School District and the School District of Lancaster will both be closed on Friday due to two separate possible exposures of COVID-19.

Both do not have any confirmed cases in their respective districts but are acting out of caution.

A ‘community member’ of Southern York County School District was recently tested, while the School District of Lancaster currently awaits pending results from someone possibly exposed.

Southern York will be collaborating with county emergency management, state Health Department and state Education Department to assess potential health risks and safety of students and faculty.

Families will be updated by the end of Friday on when school will be back in session.

The School District of Lancaster currently has administration and an action response team on standby to assess the situation and determine the next steps. Updates will be provided via email to all district families and staff as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss