Two missing juveniles believed to be in Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township PD reports

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police Department released a missing juvenile report for Tyshawn McGriff and Iymyr McGriff on Thursday evening.

Tyshawn and Iymyr allegedly left their residence to stay with a relative in Harrisburg, but id not arrive. The two juveniles are believed to be in Harrisburg, but their location is unknown.

Anyone with information about Tyshawn and Iymyr McGriff is urged to contact Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.