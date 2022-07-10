CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg are looking for the driver who struck a motorcycle injuring the occupants during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 10.

According to police, at 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Stouffer Avenue and East McKinley Street for a report of a hit and run crash. A white sedan, possibly a Volkswagen with a black spoiler, struck a motorcycle with two occupants and fled the scene without stopping to help.

Photo from Chambersburg Police Department

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Both occupants of the motorcycle suffered injuries as a result of the hit and run.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or submit a tip.