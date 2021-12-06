Two people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after an early morning shooting occurred in Ephrata, Lancaster County on Monday.

At approximately 4:20 am, Ephrata Police were called to the 200 block of Mortar lane. According to dispatch, a man was displaying a rifle in the home. Shots were reported as officers responded.

Police arrived to find a 19-year-old woman deceased from the gunfire. They also found a 61-year old man from the same address, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation suggests that this incident was a murder-suicide. Three other residents in the home were not harmed.

Ephrata police say that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.