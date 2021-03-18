Truck pins, injures two people at Sheetz gas station in Straban Township

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were pinned down by a vehicle at the Sheetz Gas station on 30 Camp Letterman Drive in Straban Township.

According to police, A Dodge Ram struck a vehicle in the parking lot then struck two people pinning them against a gas pump. One one adult man was seriously injured.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge had attempted to flee the scene on foot before he was captured by police.

A female victim was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for injuries while a male victim was transported to York with serious bodily injuries.