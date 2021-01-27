Two potential buyers for Claremont Nursing continue to be vetted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Evaluation Committee announced Wednesday that they have selected two potential nursing home facility providers for the potential purchase of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In December it was announced that Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was being sold after the Cumberland County Commissioners said it had been hemorrhaging money for years.

“This is a very deliberate and robust process which includes, but is not limited to a review of financials, operations and site visits to multiple Allaire and Transitions properties,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “Our commitment is to find the best fit for Claremont. We will only accept a reputable and stable buyer that will deliver the best care for our residents, provide the best opportunities for our employees and keep Claremont a top notch facility for the county.”

The two companies chosen to continue through the vetting process include Allaire Health Services and Transitions Healthcare LLC.

The county received nine bids before narrowing it down to Allaire Health Services and Transitions Healthcare LLC after two rounds of interviews.

“Part of our process is the review of state and federal quality skilled nursing facility standards, and an investigative review of the numbers, to ensure that the company we choose meets our standards,” said Commissioner Jean Foschi. “Our mission continues to provide the best for our residents and employees.”

The county is indicated to face more than a $2.5 million shortfall in 2021, and with the decreasing population, the projection created for the Cumberland County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2019 and 2020 will double to more than $4.2 million.

“This is a very detailed process, and we believe we have chosen two best candidates for consideration,” said Commissioner Vince DiFilippo. “We continue the process of reviewing all documentation, pertinent to the companies, so we have all the information needed to choose the company that can provide the best skilled healthcare to our residents at Claremont.”

Visits to company-owned nursing homes are planned to take place in February.