Two previously deported individuals charged with illegal re-entry found in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four individuals who were previously deported from the United States were indicted Tuesday for illegally reentering the country, Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said.

According to reports, Guadalupe Diaz-Hernandez, 30, who was located in York County, was previously deported from the U.S. to Mexico in October 2013. Authorities say Diaz-Hernandez allegedly re-entered the country sometime later.

Diaz-Hernandez faces a maximum penalty of 2 years of imprisonment followed by a term of supervised release and a fine.

Brandler added that Anthony Rodriguez-Ortiz, 33, who was also located in York County, was deported to the Dominican Republic in December 2013 and charged with illegal re-entry sometime after December 2013.

Documents allege Rodriguez-Ortiz was in possession of a firearm at the time of his conviction which could bring him a maximum penalty of 40 years of imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release and a fine.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, two other individuals were charged for alleged illegal re-entry into the United States.