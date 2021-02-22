Two rest stops on I-81 near Grantville exit reopening with improvements

Two rest stops on a busy stretch of Interstate-81 are reopening with improvements. They’ve been closed for more than a year.

A selection of upgraded vending machines for those all-important road trip snacks as well as new water fountains and bottle filling stations.

The restrooms are brand new and include an ADA accessible family restroom with changing stations, toddler seats, ambulatory and ADA stalls, touch-free faucets and hand dryers.

There are also now 10 additional truck parking spaces, a tire filling station, a fenced area for pets as they also need a rest on those long trips, a signalized bus drop-off lane and a Pennsylvania State Police inspection lane.

PennDOT is hoping that with these new facilities, they will bring a bit more comfort to people traveling through Pennsylvania.

